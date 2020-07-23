Alternative Baseball League coming to Yakima in spring of 2021

YAKIMA,WA- A new baseball league is coming to the Yakima region in spring of 2021. It's a 15+ league for individuals who have autism or another disability.
The name of the league is Alternative Baseball and it was started in 2016 in Dallas, Georgia by a man named Taylor Duncan. The league has since expanded to different parts of the country. The purpose of the league is to provide opportunities for individuals with autism like Duncan or another disability to participate in a team sport like baseball.
"We play full seven inning games, we are a wood bat league and the only adaptation is the type of ball right here it’s slightly larger and much softer than a regulation sized baseball to accommodate all skill levels from novice to professional," said Duncan the league's Commissioner, CEO and Executive Director.
"They win together they lose together, we bounce back together from failure and we learn how to win with proper sportsmanship," said Duncan."We instill those lessons that maybe they were denied those opportunities to be able to learn."
According to Duncan, individuals who participate formulate strong bonds and friendships. Duncan is asking for a coach manager, volunteers and umpires in the Yakima Region to volunteer and help run the league. He says that volunteering helps provide an impact for participants that go beyond teaching someone how to hit a ball or throw a pitch.
"We have some who have gone on to try and get successful employment, we have some that want to get behind the wheel of a vehicle all because they were told yes they are capable, yes they can do this," said Duncan.
To sign up and volunteer click here.