Alzheimer’s & Dementia Conference in Tri-Cities May 18

RICHLAND, WA - The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter is hosting an Alzheimer’s & Dementia Conference in Tri-Cities, on May 18, 2022.
The conference will be held at Bethel Church in Richland from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
These annual events provide family caregivers and healthcare professionals with valuable education, information, and resources, as well as inspiration and encouragement for their caregiving journey.
The keynote speaker is Dr. Kristoffer Rhoads, a neurologist, and professor at Harborview Medical Center and the University of Washington School of Medicine. He will be speaking on non-pharmacological approaches to preventing and treating memory disorders and dementia, including the role of exercise, cognitive activation, and the importance of sleep, diet, and staying engaged.
Other sessions will cover topics like how to pay for long-term care, understanding and responding to dementia-related behaviors, and the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research.
Register online at alzwa.org/conferences. The cost is $75 or professionals or $20 for family caregivers, scholarships are available. The price also includes a continental breakfast and a boxed lunch.
Address:
600 Shockley Rd,
Richland, WA 99352
