The Food and Drug Administration's contentious approval of a questionable Alzheimer's drug is taking another hit. Congressional investigators say the process FDA used to approve the drug Aduhelm was “rife with irregularities.” The FDA overruled its own scientific advisers in approving the drug, despite lack of proof that it met its promise of slowing patients' decline. A high price tag and that lack of proof led Medicare to limit use of the drug. Thursday's report says FDA and maker Biogen worked unusually closely together and urges steps to restore trust in the approval process. In response, the FDA and Biogen issued statements defending the approval process.