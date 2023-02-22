TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The Alzheimer’s Association is offering increased access to resources following the announcement of Bruce Willis’ frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis as people may be worrying about their own health or their loved ones’. The Alzheimer’s Association offers numerous resources in the Tri-Cities area and is looking to grow its volunteer base before its biggest annual event, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

For those concerned about someone's health

The association offers education programs for free for those interested in various relevant topics. You can sign up for the program length you prefer in the following topics: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behaviors, Effective Communication, Dementia Conversations, Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body and Money Matters. To schedule a presentation, contact Alexis Bonoff at albonoff@alz.org or 509-321-4579.

Additionally, a Tri-Cities Caregiver Support Group is hosted by the association on the third Wednesday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 609 The Parkway. If interested in attending, contact Pam Bisconer at 509-551-0277 or pbisconer@charter.net. Check online for a full list of Alzheimer's Association Washington support groups.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers ten warning signs of Alzheimer’s that people can keep in mind if concerned. These include:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life, like forgetting important events, repeating yourself often or reliance on memory aids Challenges in planning or solving problems, like issues paying bills or cooking recipes you have before Difficulty completing familiar tasks, like driving common routes, grocery shopping, using a phone or repetitive work tasks Confusion with time or place, losing track of dates or an inability to understand things are happening later Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations, difficulty with balance and distance judgment, seeming more clumsy New problems with words in speaking or writing, like issues following conversations or often forgetting words Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps, putting things where they do not go Decreased or poor judgment, like falling victim to scams, poor money management, less attention to hygiene or trouble caring for pets Withdrawal from work or social activities, inability to follow common activities Changes in mood and personality, like getting upset easily or seeming scared or suspicious

For those interested in volunteering

The association offers a range of volunteer opportunities. Whether you feel you could make a difference in advocacy by writing legislators, or in education by presenting related information to groups online or in-person, or in representation by attending community events, there’s an option for a plethora of skills.

“Throughout the year, hundreds of volunteers across Washington State and North Idaho help move our mission forward,” said the Alzheimer's Association. “They all have one thing in common: the desire to make a difference in the lives of people facing Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Busy schedule? Unsure how your skills would help? No problem. There are many ways to get involved!”

In addition to advocates, community educators and community representatives, the association also accepts office volunteers and support group facilitators. Volunteers are also needed to plan and staff the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in October, plus staff the Longest Day Committee.