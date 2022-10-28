NEW YORK, NY.-
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is urging everyone to be proactive about brain health and get a memory screening as part of Alzheimer's Awareness Month this November.
According to an AFA press release, memory screenings are an important part of a good health routine. Screenings only take a few minutes, are non-invasive, and are administered by a qualified medical professional. The screenings gauge memory, language, thinking, and cognitive functions.
The AFA provides free memory screening every weekday through a secure virtual format, there are no minimum ages or insurance prerequisites. Appointments can be scheduled through the AFA.
If memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer's disease, early detection can enable the person to start intervention sooner.
"You are never too young to get a memory screening and to be more proactive about your brain health," said Donna de Levante Raphael, AFA Director of National Memory Screening Programs.
