YAKIMA, Wash.-
The 50th season of the Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series will feature a talk by Amanda Knox on March 15 at the Capitol Theatre at 11 a.m.
Knox spent almost four years in an Italian prison for a crime she didn't commit and went through several court trials from 2007-2015. She was ultimately exonerated and is now a journalist and author according to the Yakima Town Hall website.
Knox now produces, writes and hosts the Truth About True Crime podcast.
