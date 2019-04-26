Amazon to Bring 1-Day Delivery to Prime Members

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon says its free shipping for Prime members will be even faster, promising one-day shipping on most items instead of two-day delivery.

The company didn't say when the change would happen, but says it has been growing its warehouses and shipping network to offer faster deliveries.

The company hopes that cutting delivery times in half will make its $119-a-year Prime membership more worthwhile, since every other online store offers free deliveries in two days. Amazon also can't compete with Walmart and Target, where ordering online and picking up at a store is becoming more popular with shoppers.

