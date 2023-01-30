Amazon to end AmazonSmile cutting funding to local nonprofits

SEATTLE, Wash. ---
Amazon announces it will be ending the AmazonSmile program on February 20th of this year after a ten year run.
AmazonSmile works the same way as Amazon with purchasing everyday items. AmazonSmile takes 0.5% of the sale and donates that to a nonprofit or charity of your choice.
With the program coming to an end, many local nonprofits will see a decrease in funding at the end of February.
Vice President of the Board for P.A.W.S Pendleton Shaindel Beers says the lack of funding from AmazonSmile will be sorely missed.
"Even though we weren't getting a large amount of money from AmazonSmile," says Beers. "It still made a difference."
Many nonprofits locally do not rely solely on the funding from AmazonSmile, but still look forward to the money that comes in.
The Lauren McCluskey Foundation is another nonprofit that benefits from the AmazonSmile program. The foundation was established at the end of 2018 by Jill and Matt McCluskey to raise awareness for dating violence after their daughter was killed by an ex-boyfriend at the University of Utah.
Executive Director of the Lauren McCluskey Foundation Laurie Quiring says AmazonSmile made it easy for nonprofits to earn money without fundraising.
Quiring says, "It's an easy way for individuals to really feel like they are doing something through every day activities."
Amazon released a statement on January 18th saying it wants to end the program to focus the companies efforts on building affordable housing, providing better computer science education to underserved communities and assisting communities impacted by natural disasters.
Quiring says the cut in funding wont bring an end to the foundation and she understands Amazon's goals.
"I would say I'm definitely disappointed with the decision from Amazon to end the AmazonSmile program," says Quiring. "But I think a lot of these issues go hand-in-hand with other nonprofits."
Amazon says it is helping nonprofits like PAWS and the Lauren McCluskey Foundation with a one time donation worth three months of what they earned in 2022.
Amazon says nonprofits can still use the website after the program ends by creating a wish list, but Beers says most nonprofits already have wish lists.
"We already have a wish list," says Beers. "By saying you can still do this, they're still taking something away."
The nonprofits can still receive shares of sales from AmazonSmile until the last day of operations on February 20th.
Otherwise, Beers and Quiring tell me the nonprofits groups are going to continue their fundraising efforts to make up for the lack of funding from AmazonSmile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.