YAKIMA, Wash. -
Update 11:50 AM
After being spotted near Sunnyside, Lt. Chad Janis with the Yakima Police Department tells us the child has been found and reunited with family.
The driver is in police custody.
Original 10:53 AM
At 9:45am, a 2014 GMC Acadia was stolen near 3rd Ave and Washington in Yakima. A one-year old child was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
The child, Freya Gartrell, 1-years old is a Hispanic female with Blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with fruit on it.
The Yakima Police Department asks you be on the lookout for a Washington license plate number BTW5401 and a Gold 2014 GMC Acadia.
