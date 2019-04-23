An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old child who was taken from a Spokane Valley home following a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

According to the alert, law enforcement says 41-year-old Justin P. Robertson broke into the home of his estranged wife, stabbed her multiple times and took their 5-year-old child, Ethan Robertson.

Ethan is 5-years-old, white, brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike shirt.

The suspect, 41-year-old Justin Robertson is white, 5'9", 205 pounds, with a goatee beard and green eyes. Robertson was last seen wearing a green Adidas shirt and black Adidas shorts.

Law enforcement believes Robertson is driving a 2014 red Subaru Legacy with Washington License Plate APN2450.

Law enforcement believes Robertson has access to weapons and if you see him, Ethan or the car, please call 911 immediately.