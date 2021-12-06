UPDATE (Dec 7 at 11:40 AM): A maroon 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen overnight in Pomeroy, WA. The vehicle has Washington registration BKA0197.
The suspect and victim are believed to be in this vehicle. If the vehicle or the suspect and victim are observed please call 911 or contact law enforcement immediately.
Starbuck, WA - Idaho State Police issue an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Lillian R. Dixon who is believed to be in the rural area of Columbia County near Starbuck or Waitsburg, in Washington State.
Police announced the Amber Alert Monday evening and believe Dixon is with 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles who is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Lillian is a 15-year-old white female, approximately 5' 2" and 100lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, black and white jacket with "8" on the back, black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, yellow and blue backpack.
The suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is a white male approximately 6' 2" and 235lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Bowles is said to have a scar on his right elbow and right forearm.
"Bowles is believed to have cultivated a relationship with Dixon, and convinced her to go along with any story to evade capture," said Idaho State Police. "Bowles may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If either are seen please call 911 or contact law enforcement immediately. Both the suspect and the victim may be on foot in the area."