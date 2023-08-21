SEATTLE, Wash.-Wildfires continue to burn across Washington and the air quality remains unhealthy and even hazardous in some areas the American Lung Association is warning of the serious health effects smoke can have on people living and working nearby.
Those most vulnerable to smoke exposure are children, and teens, pregnant people, older adults and anyone with pre-existing respiratory conditions or heart disease according to the lung association.
Tips from the American Lung Association to stay safe from wildfire smoke in Washington:
- Prepare to evacuate if need be: Those with chronic lung diseases should gather all medications, prescription and insurance information in one spot so they can be quickly accessed and transported in an emergency.
- Stay indoors as much as possible: Keep windows and doors shut and circulate clean air. Use the recirculation setting on your air conditioner.
- Keep an eye on respiratory symptoms: Seek medical attention if experiencing wheezing, shortness of breath, difficulty taking a full breath, chest heaviness, lightheadedness and dizziness.
- Close car windows and vents when driving through smoky areas.
- Limit exposure to ash and smoke by wearing a fitted N95 mask and wear protective gloves, goggles and clothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.