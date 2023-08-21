SEATTLE, Wash.-Wildfires continue to burn across Washington and the air quality remains unhealthy and even hazardous in some areas the American Lung Association is warning of the serious health effects smoke can have on people living and working nearby.

Those most vulnerable to smoke exposure are children, and teens, pregnant people, older adults and anyone with pre-existing respiratory conditions or heart disease according to the lung association.

Tips from the American Lung Association to stay safe from wildfire smoke in Washington: