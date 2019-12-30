American Red Cross assists to fires over weekend, asks for volunteers

WASHINGTON - Fire crews had their hands full this past weekend with local fires. Some of them, left families homeless for the end of the year.

A family in Walla Walla had to evacuate their home after a fire. A woman was taken to a hospital as a result. In Grandview, two people are homeless after a garage fire spread to their home, destroying it. In Kennewick, six people are without a home as well after a fire at their apartment complex.

Shannon Lewis, Disaster Action Team Coordinator with the American Red Cross, says you should always have an escape plan just in case.

"You are not going to be able to go out the front door every time," says Lewis. "Your children are gonna need to know how to get out of a window if they are going to need to do that. (You should) have a safe space to meet maybe in the neighbors yard maybe across the street"

They also say the best bet would be to have working smoke detectors and what they call a defensible space around your home. this means that if you live out in the middle of the country, you want make sure you have the area around your home clear of dead trees and tumbleweeds.

In case of a disaster, the American Red Cross helps those in need. An agency fueled by volunteers.

"We always need volunteers," says Lewis. "Our biggest need right now would be on the disaster action team. We are the team that goes in after a fire, we respond 24 hours a day"

If you would like to sign up and become a volunteer, all you have to do is call (509)316-1845.