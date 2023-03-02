YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima County District Court has extended its amnesty program to help clear delinquent court accounts through March 31.
Yakima County District Court's amnesty program, which includes the Union Gap, Moxee, Mabton & Grandview Municipal Courts, was scheduled to end on February 28 before being extended.
According to a Yakima County press release the amnesty program is designed to help those with outstanding accounts in collections. The participating courts and their collection agencies have agreed to waive all interest and may reduce a significant portion of collection costs on accounts that are in collection, if the principle balance is paid in full.
Courts included in the amnesty program:
- Yakima County District Court (Union Gap, Grandview, Mabton and Moxee) 509-574-1840.
- Yakima Municipal Court. 509-575-3050.
- Zillah Municipal Court. 509-829-3543.
