WASHINGTON.-
Amtrak will resume its Cascade service between Portland and Vancouver, B.C. on March 6. The service was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Serving 12 stations along the I-5 corridor in western Washington, customers traveling north can depart Portland at 3:05 p.m. — Seattle at 7 p.m. — for an 11 p.m. arrival in Vancouver, BC. According to an Amtrak press release the southbound train leaves Vancouver, BC at 6:35 a.m. for an 11 a.m. stop in Seattle and a 2:55 p.m. Portland arrival.
The states of Washington and Oregon jointly sponsor and fund the Amtrak Cascades service and the resumption of the popular service was celebrated by politicians in both states.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA): "I am thrilled to join Amtrak in announcing that service between Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, B.C. is resuming. This train line runs across a critical North-South corridor in Washington state, connecting families, communities and small businesses. Amtrak plays a critical role in getting people where they need to be on time and at a reasonable cost-this is great news as we work to keep Washington state moving forward."
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA): "Finally, Amtrak Cascades service is restored to pre-pandemic levels, providing travelers a convenient transportation option to skip traffic along the I-5 corridor. But this meaningful milestone isn’t the final stop. Amtrak has committed to adding two additional trips between Seattle and Portland this fall providing commuters even more travel options.”
Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR): “Restoration of this Cascades rail service between Portland and British Columbia provides a key reconnection for Oregonians to travel free of traffic headaches in the Northwest,” Wyden said. “Today’s wonderful news from Amtrak about restoring this valued and scenic route shows both the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s investments in passenger rail and indications of an ongoing recovery from the worst economic impacts of the public health crisis.”
Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR): “Restoring passenger rail in the Pacific Northwest brings economic and recreational benefits to the region by providing additional ways for people to travel from Portland to Vancouver, BC for business or pleasure,” said Senator Merkley. “I'll keep working to improve and expand transportation options for residents and visitors to Oregon and the region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.