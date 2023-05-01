MORROW COUNTY, Ore. - An ongoing dispute over who will provide ambulance services is causing some friction between the Morrow County Health District and the Boardman Fire and Rescue District.

Chief Mike Hughes was hired in 2020 by Boardman Fire and Rescue District one of the first things he noticed was the amount of time it was taking ambulances to leave the station and head to a call.

The Morrow County Board of Commissioners decided the ambulance service area plan that was enacted by the Oregon Health Authority would not be put into effect.

Emily Roberts, the CEO of the Morrow County Health District told me this would leave parts of the county without timely service.

"My biggest concern is those areas of our county are going to lose ambulance service out here," said Roberts.

Chief Hughes says this isn't true.

"Let's just say for whatever reason the health district is no longer going to provide ambulance service," said Hughes. "The county commissioners have all sorts of options available to them. The other fire districts could provide ambulance services. They could bring in private entities. There are other solutions out there."

Roberts told me if this ambulance service plan is split, the health district could run the risk of losing its cost-based federal reimbursement used to fund ambulance services.

"We already subsidize ambulance service in Morrow County," said Roberts. "At fiscal year 2024 that $1.7 million. So we are a provider-based ambulance service we get our cost-based reimbursement. If Boardman Fire starts to operate in our service area, we lose cost-based reimbursement for the county not just Boardman. If that happens our loss if we were serving the whole county goes up $2.7 million. At that point, we would not bid to provide ambulance service in Morrow County."

Chief Hughes told me they've taken steps not to intrude on the health district's funding.

"There's a very small portion of our fire district that would fall into their transport area," said Chief Hughes. "We've already said that we would call their ambulance down and let them transfer them down to Pioneer Memorial so there's no chance of us jeopardizing their funding."

According to the health district's CEO, there is a meeting on May 3 at 9 am to hear from Morrow County residents.

Roberts says they've posted on their website all of the documentation of this dispute.