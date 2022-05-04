An award-winning children’s book author is coming to Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - Author, Annette Bay Pimentel, is hosting a free dinner and reading of her book “Pura’s Cuentos” at Heritage University from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. this evening.
The event will allow up to 800 students and family members from the Toppenish school district to attend. Free copies of her book will also be distributed to families.
The event is in an effort to emphasize the power of reading and improve literacy skills for students in high-need communities.
Pimentel will read her book at the dinner. The story follows Pura Belpre, a Puerto Rican librarian, and how she reshaped libraries with her stories. Each student will get the chance to make crafts at the event and receive a free copy of the book.
