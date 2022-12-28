WASHINGTON STATE — In many ways, the start of a new year means transformation: changing from one calendar to the next, working on personal resolutions and the implementation of recently-passed legislation. After a busy year for the state legislature, many legislative changes are beginning in 2023.
The Washington state minimum wage for workers 16 and up will increase from $14.49 to $15.74 starting January 1. Employers can pay 14- and 15-year-old workers 85%, or $13.38. Voters passed legislation in 2016 requiring the state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) to calculate minimum wage for each year based on the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. For the 2023 minimum wage, L&I cited the costs of common goods reflected in this Consumer Price Index.
Employers won’t just have to pay minimum wage workers more — they’ll also be required to include pay information on job postings. If a business has 15 or more employees, every job posting/advertisement will legally have to include the offered salary or pay scale, a description of all offered benefits and explanation of any other compensation.
The overtime exempt salary threshold was also updated, requiring specific workers to earn at least minimum salary in order to be exempt from the state Minimum Wage Act. This includes executive, administrative and professional workers, plus all outside salespeople and computer professionals. Following these changes, some employees may be entitled to overtime pay, minimum wage and paid sick leave they were not previously promised. Additionally, exempt employees may be entitled to a higher salary than before.
Also in labor changes, rideshare drivers will be entitled to workers’ rights including minimum trip pay, paid sick time, workers’ compensation coverage and protection from retaliation. Agricultural workers now need less worked hours to receive overtime pay, at 48 hours per week in 2023 and 40 in 2024.
The Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families will offer multi-licensing for child and foster care screening starting next year. This is meant to increase child care access for those in the foster care system and increase the state’s placement capacity. Through this change, child care businesses can also be foster care providers, and vice versa.
