KENNEWICK, WA - 17-year-old Adrian Mendoza received a new omnibus hearing today set for June 26, 2019. He is being charged with the murder of 20-year-old Andrea Nuñez; bail has been set at $500,000.

Several of Andrea Nuñez's family members filled the courtroom Wednesday, visibly emotional while waiting for Mendoza's case to be called.

"I hope you seek forgiveness from God for what you did to my daughter," says Janet Nuñez, mother of the victim. "It was completely uncalled for shooting a girl in the back while she's pregnant."

Janet Nuñez says the hardest thing is knowing her daughter won't be coming home again.

Nuñez was 5 months pregnant and expecting a boy at the time of the shooting. He would've been Janet's first grandson.

17-year-old Marin Rivera is also being charged in connection to the murder of Nuñez; his charge is murder in the second degree.