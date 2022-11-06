BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a house from an animal complaint.
When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
Benton County Canine Shelter, Kennewick Police Department, Prosser Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff's Office helped during the search warrant.
Another Deputy took charge of the East side with West Kennewick PD for a fight at the PPalm Bar and Grill.
Meanwhile Deputy Frederick and Sable found a man in a stolen car at the Desert Food Mart/Cougar Cafe.
Deputy Brink arrested a man for assault.
BCSO says in a Facebook post, "the list goes on."
