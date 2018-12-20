YAKIMA, WA – On December 20, at about 9:00 a.m., a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officer arrested a man with a felony warrant after the man tried to run away from police by crossing the Naches River.
The YCSO received a call earlier in the morning to the 8600 block of Cowiche Canyon Road for a report of a man behind a house. They were unable to find the man while it was still dark out.
Deputies were later called to the 4800 block of S Naches Road for a report of a “creepy” looking man wearing black sweats and a black hoodie. When deputies arrived, they spotted the man at the far end of Eschbach Park. The man ran from deputies, jumped into the Naches River, crossed the river, and exited near the water treatment plant on Highway 12.
The YCSO's ACO was near the treatment plant and saw the man. After a short foot chase, the man was arrested by the ACO, the Tieton Police Chief, and a Washington State Patrol Trooper.
The 56-year-old Yakima man was identified as Kurt Dean Bonser. He was booked into the Yakima County Jail on his felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.
The YCSO office would like to thank the Tieton Police Department, the Washington State Patrol, and the Yakima Police Department for their assistance.