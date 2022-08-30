YORK, Penn.-
The D.F. Stauffer biscuit company is voluntarily recalling its White Fudge Animal Cookies, due to possible metal contamination.
The recall comes after a small piece of metal wire was found in a cookie.
The cookies come in a 44 ounce clear plastic jug shaped like a bear and are stamped with lot number Y052722, they are usually sold at Target.
Consumers should stop eating the cookies and return them to the location where they purchased them for a full refund.
