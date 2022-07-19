Animal Rescuer has saved hundreds of Animals Lives in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Once started as a hobby, now is a lifestyle. Lisa Call told me she has rescued hundreds of animals over the last 6 years.
No, she's not a veterinarian but that doesn't stop her from doing whatever she can to help animals in need.
"I mean you don't find too many people that are that devoted to animals," said Rena Schneider-Crawford a friend of Animal Rescuer Lisa Call.
Call told me over the last 4 months she has wracked up $30,000 on her personal care credit card helping pay for other people's vet bills and helping save many animals' lives.
Many people in Yakima know Call as the "animal rescuer."
"People would talk about her and the things she did for them and for their animals," said Schneider-Crawford. "It was like... oh my goodness."
She told me ever since she was a child, she had a passion for rescuing animals that needed help.
"I care about animals so much and I really don't want to see them suffering," said Lisa Call, Animal Rescuer.
6-years-ago she retired after breaking her back and neck twice while working at her construction job, and another time when someone crashed into her in a car wreck.
"I think having all this time on my hands I needed a hobby," said Call. "but it changed into something so much more than just a hobby and helping animals and people."
Now, she has turned her "hobby" into a lifestyle.
"Once you get into to something like this," said Call. "It's just something you can't give up."
Since retirement, she's spent thousands of dollars of her own money helping other people's sick and injured animals, on top of rescuing hundreds of dogs and cats off the street.
"I believe it's all about the animals," said Call. "People they can't always afford to take care of the bills and all that stuff. We have a lot of people who are elderly or who are on a fixed income you know they just can't do it."
Others say they would like to do something like that if they could...
"I mean if I had the money I'd do it, you know?" said Schneider-Crawford. "I know she doesn't have all the money in the world either you know? but she has a care credit and she's used it not for her own but for others."
But every animal she rescues is like family to Call.
One thing she would like to see done, is "Get the overpopulation problem down," said Call. "See less abandoned animals, less injured, neglected, abused."
If you would like to donate to Call for the many animals rescues she continues to do, you can call Tieton Drive Animal Clinic, at (509) 966-4000. Tieton Drive Animal Clinic only takes donations in person at, 3901 Tieton Drive, Yakima wa.
Summitview Cowiche Veterinary Clinic (509) 966-4162
Yakima Humane Society Spay & Neuter Clinic at (509) 426-2460
Call is hosting a Hogs and dogs event on August 27, 2022, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Apple State Power Sports in Yakima.
If you would like to adopt:
Please call Lisa Call at (509) 823-0614
