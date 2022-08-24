Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus.
The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery.
The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from different litters had tested positive for parvovirus, and crews need to deep clean and treat the animals.
“We apologize for the inconvenience however our priority is their care,” said YHS. “Thank you for your understanding.”
Parvovirus is especially dangerous in animal shelters, as it is highly contagious. It spreads through contact with an infected dog or a contaminated object, according to the American Kennel Club. Exposures often occur through infected feces, since dogs in close quarters are then exposed by natural behaviors.
It is easier for puppies between six weeks and six months to get parvovirus, as this is before they are fully vaccinated for it. At any age, once a dog has parvo, it will start shedding the virus in around five days, according to the American Kennel Club. It can take up to ten days for the dog to fully shed the virus.
Symptoms of parvovirus include:
- Bloody diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Fever
- Lethargy
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Weakness
- Dehydration
- Depression
If you think your animal has parvovirus, take them to the vet immediately. You can prevent parvovirus by vaccinating all puppies and adult dogs for it.
