RICHLAND, Wash.- The 6th Annual SEE3SLAM 3-on-3 basketball tournament is set for July 8-9 in Richland.
The basketball tournament features divisions for all ages, from youth to competitive. Online registration is currently open.
George Washington Way will be closed between Swift Blvd. and Lee Blvd. for the basketball tournament that also features food, entertainment, exhibitions and clinics according to the SEE3SLAM website.
