OLYMPIA, Wash.- Representative Dan Newhouse announced this years annual Congressional App Challenge (CAC)

The Congressional App Challenge is open now until November 1 2023. Students may participate individually or in a team of up to four students.

The challenge is open to all students in middle and high school that attend school within Washington State's fourth congressional district.

Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges who were given congressional recognition for their outstanding achievements in STEM.

Winners will be invited to attend the #houseofCode reception on Capitol Hill to receive additional prizes.

You may submit your anytime between now and November 1.

“The Congressional App Challenge is a wonderful opportunity for all students of Central Washington to represent our region and demonstrate their ingenuity and creativity,” said Rep. Newhouse.

Last year’s winner, Advaitha Motkuri of Richland High School designed the winning app.

Her app, “People’s Pupil: A Detection in Intoxication.” Her app has the ability to detect whether someone is intoxicated by scanning their pupils and she hopes to introduce it to consumers in the coming years.