Annual Christmas Carol Lane kicks off Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Concord Heights neighborhood has a different name during the holiday season-- "Christmas Carol Lane."

An exhibit opened tonight at the East Benton County Historical Society Museum that shows Chirstmas Carol Lane's history as part of their First Thursday series.

It also features a film with footage from Tri-Cities holiday traditions, including the Lighted Boat Parade. You can also see it anytime the museum is open on Tuesday through Saturday from 12-4. You can contact the museum by going to their website here.

Christmas Carol Lane started in the early 1960s.

There are a couple of original neighbors that still live in the neighborhood since it first started. Neighbors say it died down a little bit after that but the past four years, it's picked up again.

Every house is assigned to a different Christmas carol, and they design their yards accordingly. You will know which one each house is assigned to by looking at their board.

Over the past four years, 42 new boards have been made. There are a total of 78.

Christmas Carol Lane officially kicks off on Saturday.

The Concord Heights neighborhood is located around 820 West 24th Avenue in Kennewick. You can check out the Facebook event here.

Also be sure to check out Christmas Carol Lane's website, which includes all of the songs you can listen to while driving around the neighborhood.

There are also playlists for Pandora and Spotify with all the songs.

If you post photos on social media, neighbors ask you use the hashtag, "#ChristmasCarolLane."