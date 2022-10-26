Annual crack sealing project to impact Kennewick roads
Courtesy: City of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The City of Kennewick's annual crack sealing project will start October 27 and is expected to last around three weeks. Cracks in the streets will be repaired during this time, should weather allow it, according to a press release from the city.

During the project, crack sealing will be done on: 

  • Grant Street, from Canal Drive to Umatilla Avenue 
  • Quinalt Avenue, from Canal Drive to Kellogg Street 
  • Canal Drive, from Volland Street to Washington Street 
  • Neel Street, from Canal Drive to Morain Street
  • Morain Street, from Neel Street to Kennewick Avenue 
  • Kennewick Avenue, from Morain Street to Union Street 
  • Vancouver Street, from 36th Avenue to 45th Avenue 
  • Ely Street, from 36th Avenue to 45th Avenue 
  • Quincy Avenue, from Kennewick Avenue to Canal Drive 
  • Kennewick Avenue, from Dayton Street to Washington Street 
  • 1st Avenue, from Garfield Street to Washington Street 
  • Dayton Street, from Albany Avenue to 1st Avenue 
  • Cascade Street, from Canal Drive to 1st Avenue 
  • Benton Street, from Canal Drive to 1st Avenue 
  • Auburn Street, from Canal Drive to 1st Avenue 
  • Okanogan Avenue, from Kellogg Street to Deschutes Avenue 
  • 10th Avenue, from Montana Street to Steptoe Street
  • Bob Olson Parkway, from 10th Avenue to the 10th Avenue roundabout 