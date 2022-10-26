Annual crack sealing project to impact Kennewick roads

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The City of Kennewick's annual crack sealing project will start October 27 and is expected to last around three weeks. Cracks in the streets will be repaired during this time, should weather allow it, according to a press release from the city.
During the project, crack sealing will be done on:
Grant Street, from Canal Drive to Umatilla Avenue
Quinalt Avenue, from Canal Drive to Kellogg Street
Canal Drive, from Volland Street to Washington Street
Neel Street, from Canal Drive to Morain Street
Morain Street, from Neel Street to Kennewick Avenue
Kennewick Avenue, from Morain Street to Union Street
Vancouver Street, from 36th Avenue to 45th Avenue
Ely Street, from 36th Avenue to 45th Avenue
Quincy Avenue, from Kennewick Avenue to Canal Drive
Kennewick Avenue, from Dayton Street to Washington Street
1st Avenue, from Garfield Street to Washington Street
Dayton Street, from Albany Avenue to 1st Avenue
Cascade Street, from Canal Drive to 1st Avenue
Benton Street, from Canal Drive to 1st Avenue
Auburn Street, from Canal Drive to 1st Avenue
Okanogan Avenue, from Kellogg Street to Deschutes Avenue
10th Avenue, from Montana Street to Steptoe Street
Bob Olson Parkway, from 10th Avenue to the 10th Avenue roundabout
