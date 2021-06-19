Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Pasco Brings Community Members Together

PASCO, WA-
One Juneteenth celebration in Pasco has been happening for almost 45 years, to bring people together and celebrate Juneteenth. The federal recognition of the holiday was just icing on the cake.
Elouise Sparks is the Director for the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant and a volunteer member of the Tri-Cities Juneteenth Community Council.
"Oh my goodness. This has been going on for over forty years since I was a little kid. I was born and raised here in Pasco, I actually lived just across from this park," said Sparks.
With every year comes something new-- with more attendees, vendors, and performances than the year before.
Though the past year changed things up for the 'Juneteenth Fun Day at Kurtzman Park,' It's back in full swing.
Manny Davis and Keyon Dickerson attended the event on Saturday.
"Every year it just gets better and better, you know? Seeing all these new faces, people coming from out of town, it's really great," said Davis.
"I lived here my whole life and coming out here there's something new, new people. People come from Louisiana, people come from all over the state," said Dickerson.
The celebration was complete with several food vendors, local organizations, performances, and small businesses.
Isaiah Williams is the Owner of Post Will Media and Art.
"What a better way to represent here on Juneteenth at an event like this as a black business owner--a local black business owner," said Williams. "And all that we endured in 2020 with the whole George Floyd situation---seeing people come together and different communities come together and then displaying my business to say 'hey, we can all help each other out.'"
The past year was tough, but it's all about pushing through.
Terry Cason is the Owner of Terry Cason Worldwide.
"I mean, man we've all been quarantining for a while and so just to see the people come, everybody vaccinated and having fun. It's giving me a source of hope," said Cason.
"You don't just see black. You don't just see white. You don't just see Hispanic. You have all of us here together celebrating this freedom for all," said Sparks.