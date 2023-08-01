YAKIMA, Wash.- The 17th annual Paws in the Pool event is August 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin Pool.
Paws in the Pool is put on by the Yakima Parks and Recreation Department on the last day Franklin Pool is open for the summer. Both dogs and people are welcome. Dogs swim free, but owners must pay the general admission fee according to the City of Yakima.
Paws in the Pool:
- Dogs that will be swimming must be up to date on all vaccinations.
- Owners are responsible for any messes made by dogs.
- No vicious or aggressive dogs will be allowed in pool.
- Dogs must be leashed until inside the pool area.
Donations can be made to the Yakima Humane Society during Paws in the Pool.
