PASCO, Wash.- The annual Professional Agriculture Student (PAS) plant sale runs April 19-21 at CBC in Pasco.
The sale is being held at the CBC greenhouse, which can be found by taking farm road onto the campus via Argent.
CBC Annual Plant Sale:
- April 19: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- April 20: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- April 21: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A variety of plants are available for purchase including bedding plants, succulents and vegetable starts. According to CBC proceeds from the sale will support student clubs and competitions.
