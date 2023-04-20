PAS plant sale
CBC

PASCO, Wash.- The annual Professional Agriculture Student (PAS) plant sale runs April 19-21 at CBC in Pasco.

The sale is being held at the CBC greenhouse, which can be found by taking farm road onto the campus via Argent.

CBC Annual Plant Sale:

  • April 19: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • April 20: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • April 21: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A variety of plants are available for purchase including bedding plants, succulents and vegetable starts. According to CBC proceeds from the sale will support student clubs and competitions.