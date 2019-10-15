PASCO & RICHLAND, WA - Emergency response officials from Benton and Franklin Counties, Energy Northwest and the Department of Energy, will conduct annual siren tests Thursday, October 17, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Testing will include sirens along the Columbia and Yakima Rivers and in portions of both Benton and Franklin Counties within about 10 miles of Columbia Generating Station. The siren test will be heard throughout these areas and along the Columbia River between the Vernita Bridge and Leslie Groves Park in north Richland. Sirens will also be heard at the Horn Rapids Off-Road Vehicle Park, the firing range on Horn Road, Columbia Generating Station and adjoining areas.

Officials will test the siren system multiple times, and each test will be preceded and followed by voice announcements confirming that the siren activation is part of a test. Energy Northwest representatives may be located near each siren to confirm proper operation. Periodic siren tests are conducted to test emergency equipment and train workers on emergency response procedures.

No public response is required during these tests.

There will also be a test of the Emergency Alert System at 10:17 a.m. In an actual emergency, county officials would activate the Emergency Alert System and broadcast information to the public over local radio and television stations. Sirens located in the areas previously described would also activate in the unlikely event of an actual emergency.

Additionally, Benton and Franklin Counties will test their CodeRed System for residents living within approximately 10 miles of Columbia Generating Station only, this will not be a county wide test. CodeRed is an Electronic Telephone Notification System that allows residents in both Benton and Franklin Counties to be notified personally in the unlikely event of an emergency. Residents are encouraged to sign up for this free system by clicking on the logo at these websites:

Benton County Residents: www.bces.wa.gov

Franklin County Residents: www.franklinem.org

Residents with questions about these tests should contact their respective county’s emergency management officials. In Benton County, call (509) 628-2600; in Franklin County, call (509) 545-3546.