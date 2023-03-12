WAPATO, Wash. -
Noah's Ark Homeless Shelter hosts it's Annual Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction at the Filipino-American Community Hall in Wapato Sunday afternoon.
The event is sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #1699 and Generating Hope to support Noah's Ark.
Noah's Ark is a low-barrier shelter, meaning it's more accessible for people in need, specifically homeless people in the Wapato area.
The event is free for kids six an under, $10 per person and $40 for a family.
You can stop by between 1:00PM and 5:00PM off at 211 W 2nd St. in Wapato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.