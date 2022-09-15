Annual Sunshine Days and Parade

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-
September 16 and 17 is the Sunshine Days and Parade in Sunnyside and the Washington State Patrol is partnering up with Sunnyside Police Department to make sure the event is safe and family friendly.
With this being Sunnyside's oldest parade, kick off will begin Saturday, September 17th at 10 a.m. The parade route will go from Sunnyside High School all the way to the 100 block of S 1st St. Local vendors and entertainment will be out until 4 p.m.
The Sunnyside Police Department is expecting to have an big turnout of people walking and driving in their cars.
Washington State Patrol will also be out to help in the city and local highways, supporting the Sunnyside police department.
WSP would like to remind everyone attending The Sunnyside Days and Parade to be responsible about not driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
With the increase in people walking and driving, WSP would like to remind people to be extra cautious when driving around the city during the event and it's dedicated to preventing car crashes and keeping the event safe.
