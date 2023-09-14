WALLA WALLA, Wash.-A Stand Down event for Walla Walla area Veterans is set for Saturday, September 16.
Veterans can get information on VA support, housing, employment help, mental health resources and more at the Stand Down according to the Walla Walla VA Medical Center.
The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at VFW Post #992 at 102 N. Colville in Walla Walla and includes lunch, prizes and giveaways for Veterans according to the VA.
Veterans can register to attend by scanning the QR code on the attached flyer or by contacting Wendy Cheng for assistance at 509-524-2936.
