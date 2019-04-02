KENNEWICK, WA - A man wanted for attempted murder out of King County was spotted sleeping on a park bench in Kennewick and, thanks to an anonymous Crimestoppers tip, was arrested by US Marshals.

42-year-old Daniel Varela “Capone” was the suspect in an attack on March 20 in King County, where he stabbed a minor car crash victim multiple times and cut his throat. Luckily, the victim was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and has since recovered from a critical condition.

Varela, who fled the scene, was charged with assault 1 and given a bail of $1,000,000, as well as a felony warrant for his arrest.

On April 2, an anonymous tipster alerted Crimestoppers that Varela was sleeping on a park bench in Kennewick, and he was promptly arrested. Law enforcement officials want to thank the anonymous tipster for their help.