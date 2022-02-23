RICHLAND —
A car crash that took place right outside Richland city limits earlier this month has taken the life of another person involved. On February 10, a Ford F150 crossed the centerline on SR 240 and collided with a Ford Focus and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
There were five people involved in the crash; three drivers, and two passengers in the F150. Initial reports cite that one of these passengers died on scene. All others involved were transported to nearby hospitals with their injuries.
Washington State Patrol updated today that the driver of the Ford Focus died on February 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Charlette Burghard, a 25-year-old female from Richland, had not been wearing her seatbelt when the accident occurred. Next of kin was notified.
Charges are pending against the F150 driver. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
