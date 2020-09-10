Another man arrested for trying to start a fire at SR-512 and SR-7 in Lakewood

SEATTLE, WA - Another man is facing charges for attempting to set a fire in the median of SR-512 and SR-7 in Lakewood.

According to a social media post from Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke, a citizen observed a pedestrian lighting a match in the grass and alerted 911.

After a short foot chase, the suspect is in custody and on his way to jail.

