Another man arrested for trying to start a fire at SR-512 and SR-7 in Lakewood

SEATTLE, WA - Another man is facing charges for attempting to set a fire in the median of SR-512 and SR-7 in Lakewood.
According to a social media post from Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke, a citizen observed a pedestrian lighting a match in the grass and alerted 911.
After a short foot chase, the suspect is in custody and on his way to jail.
We got another one! Great job Trooper Morefield. A pedestrian decided to match light the grass at SR-512 and SR-7. Citizen observed and alerted 911. After a short foot chase, one is in custody and on his way to jail. #Justice #Beatrooper @CentralPierce pic.twitter.com/ePJMHU4tUd— Trooper Ryan Burke (@wspd1pio) September 10, 2020