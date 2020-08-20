PASCO, Wash. - Franklin Public Utility District warns of another telephone scam targeting customers.
Many residents and businesses have reported phone calls telling them their account is past due and they must pay immediately or their electric service will be disconnected.
If you receive a call and you are unsure of your bill, Franklin PUD suggests hanging up and calling them directly at 509-547-5591. Scammers make their demands sound very convincing. They are persistent, demanding, and sound believable by quoting fictitious past due amounts and utility policies.
“Currently there’s a state moratorium on disconnections so that will not happen during the pandemic. Please give us a call so we have a record that this is going on. Scammers will go to any length to steal from hard working customers and we want to make sure that never happens,” said Mike Gonzalez, Public Relations Director at Franklin PUD.