The United States is praising Kenya's interest in leading a multinational force in Haiti. But weeks ago, the U.S. openly warned Kenyan police officers against violent abuses. Now 1,000 of those police officers might head to Haiti to take on gang warfare. Kenya's police have long been accused by rights groups of killings and torture. That includes gunning down civilians during Kenya’s COVID-19 curfew and fatally shooting more than 30 people during protests in July. A Human Rights Watch researcher says local watchdogs are concerned about Kenya “exporting its abusive police to other parts of the world.”