OLYMPIA, Wash.- House Bill 1355 passed out of the Washington state Senate on April 6 by a 40-7 margin.

The bill, introduced by State Rep. Drew Hansen (D-Bainbridge Island), bars people from publicly disclosing personal information with the intent to harass or intimidate, a practice known as Doxing according to a press release from Washington House Democrats.

“Doxing causes real harm,” said Rep. Hansen. “It is scary to have all the personal details of your life suddenly put out there as a call to others to harass or intimidate you. This bill creates a civil cause of action so that if someone doxes you with the intent to cause harm, and they do cause harm, you have a path to seek justice.

HB 1355 will now go back to the House for final modifications before heading to Governor Inslee's desk to be signed into law.