Anti-War protest held at John Dam Plaza

RICHLAND, WA- Saturday several Tri-City residents rallied on George Washington Way at John Dam Plaza voicing their concerns in a form of protest against a potential war with Iran. The group held signs with slogans saying things like no war with Iran, education not militarization and no more war as ways to voice their frustration with the current administration.

"I think America at large is tired of this and we want to stand up and show that we don't support that here," said Brandon Woodrun the event organizer.

Others fearful that another war could mean those who are currently serving overseas are going to be stuck there.

"We want our troops back home that was the promise this president made when he got elected and he is the one dragging us in a war when we expected the troops back home," said Cigden Capan who was apart of the protest.

Although war hasn't been officially declared these citizens feel that the public needs to know that there are other options.

"All we can do is make people aware that there is a different point of view and hopefully get just a few people thinking," said Robert McDonald a protester.