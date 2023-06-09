TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
June is Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Awareness Month. APS is an autoimmune disease that affects the body from the inside.
The rare disease only occurs in 1 out of every 2,000 people and even more rare in children.
Jeannette Hart, a Physician Assistant with Kadlec’s Rheumatology Department, says there’s a lot that goes into an official diagnosis.
Although rare, Hart tells me it can be most common among people with pre-existing autoimmune diseases like Lupus. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks the body’s immune system.
When a person has APS, it can show in blood clots in the legs and even a stroke.
“They might need to keep better watch out for an active blood clot than those that don’t have an already established autoimmune disease.” says Jeannette.
Unlike some autoimmune diseases like Psoriasis where you can see it on the skin, APS doesn’t have any obvious signs or symptoms on the outside of the body.
Another concern is women who are experiencing frequent miscarriages.
“Especially later on in term, will likely be evaluated by their OBGYN for Antiphospholipid Syndrome.” says Jeannette.
She adds that because there’s no pre-diagnosis symptoms it’s hard to have an official diagnosis.
However, for those who have Lupus, “it can look like a lacey red patch on the leg.” says Jeannette.
If you are diagnosed with APS, it’s suggested to try to live a healthier lifestyle and exercise when possible. Blood thinners are also given to people with APS to help avoid blood clots from happening.
Jeannette says the best way the community can help is by talking more about what APS is and the way it affects the body.
Because it’s a rare disease, it doesn’t mean people won’t eventually be diagnosed with it.
