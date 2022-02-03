YAKIMA, WA - Washingtonians with any developmental disabilities, medical conditions, or are deaf or hard of hearing can get one or more indication on their license/ID or record.
Indication(s) addition requests are completely free and no proof is needed. Apply online or set up an in person appointment.
These designations can provide police with essential information needed in emergency situations said the Yakima Police Department patrol administrative Sgt., Scott Grant.
He said knowing someone's medical history, like diabetes, can help save their life, especially behind the wheel.
"It's very similar to a person acting like they're drunk so getting them that medical attention instead of taking them to jail is vital," said Sgt. Grant.
These indicators can help police better communicate with everyone in the community said Sgt. Grant. He said to his knowledge, there are no Yakima police officers that know American Sign Language.
Almost 2,200 Washingtonians applied for at least one symbol since January 1st, according to the Washington State Department of Licensing.