KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Cambridge Station Apartments are destroyed after a fire started around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Kennewick Fire Department says all local fire departments in the Tri-Cities responded to the call at Johnson Street and 4th Avenue in Kennewick.
KFD Firefighters say they arrived and saw smoke coming from the outside stairwell.
Crews put the fire out but don't know the cause.
Firefighters say no one is injured, but one person is treated for smoke inhalation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
