ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
Allied People Offering Year-Round Outreach (APOYO), a food service, clothing, and resource bank was recently awarded $22,250 in grand funding through the Kittitas County Public Health Department's COVID-19 Health Equity Coalition.
The funding will support Amigos Atleticos, APOYOS youth sports program.
"APOYO is pleased to receive this grant award and put it toward helping young people be more active after the COVID-19 experience," said Jesus Erasto-Garcia, Amigos Atleticos Program Director.
According to a press release, Amigos Atleticos is a free youth sports club for grades 6-10. They meet three times a week at schools in Ellensburg from September through March for unit based sports programs. Registration for the program is currently open.
Amigos Atleticos helps students connect with each other and instructors at a personal level by working out, playing sports, and learning.
"Kids who might not otherwise have access to school or extracurricular sports activities because of economic limitations or social barriers-especially those related to race and ethnicity-will have new opportunities," Erasto-Garcia said.
