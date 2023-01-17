TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Human trafficking can happen to anyone and according to the Department of Homeland Security traffickers use violence, manipulation, false promises of well-paying jobs and romantic relationships to coerce victims.
Truckers Against Trafficking, or TAT, works to educate semi truck drivers about the signs of human trafficking and what to do when they notice them.
The organization has an app for phones and tablets that gives anyone access to resources like red flags to look out for and a hotline to call with anonymous tips.
Jill Snyder, an advocate for victims of trafficking, said once people are aware of the signs they are difficult to miss.
She said, "these are people that are being forced, coerced, beaten, drugged. These traffickers they have no heart. There is no limit to what they'll do to get these people to do what they want."
Snyder also said bringing awareness to the issue by sharing it with family and friends is the biggest way to help end it outside of reporting it.
