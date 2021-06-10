ELLENSBURG, Wash. - A CWU student stole a Pride flag from the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC), and lit it on fire while filming for social media, university officials confirmed Thursday.
According to university officials, that student has been arrested and will go through the student conduct process.
"This is an appalling act of hate against the LGBTQ+ community," CWU's President Jim Wohlpart, who started his tenure June 7, said.
A petition surfacing on social media is now calling for the students' consequences. As of Thursday afternoon, the petition has more than a thousand signatures.
In that petition, the organizer said the student's name has been redacted because "it's not petty drama" but "a criminal case and throwing around names to stir up drama isn't necessary."
University officials said a new Pride flag will be put up Thursday afternoon. In addition, there are both events, and counseling being offered for people impacted.
"We are greatly disturbed that our CWU LGBTQ+ community had to endure this violation of their identity; this act diminished all of us," Wolhpart said. "This is especially true during Pride month when many LGBTQ+ CWU students, faculty and staff celebrate and memorialize their communities and commemorate the Stonewall Riots. We will not tolerate these types of actions that reduce the identity of others, make them feel unwelcome, and decrease their sense of safety and belonging."
For six of the last seven years, CWU has been named one of the top schools for increasing diversity on campus.
