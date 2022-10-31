An apparent carbon dioxide leak sickened four people, one critically, and led to a partial evacuation of Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, authorities said.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews were sent to one of the nation's busiest hubs to investigate "the cause of an apparent gas leak in Terminal 8," according to an LAX statement.
The woman and two of her male colleagues were "treated at scene for minor complaints," according to the LAFD.
But the fourth victim, a man in his 50s, "was found pulseless and non-breathing inside the utility room," the LAFD statement said.
Paramedics performed CPR and his "condition was updated from grave to critical on hospital arrival," firefighters added.
This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.
