OLYMPIA, Wash. — The campaign finance ruling against Tim Eyman was upheld in a Washington state appeals court on December 6, agreeing that he consistently violated campaign finance laws. Eyman was at the center of an investigation by the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission, which found evidence of a kick-back scheme allowing Eyman to pocket campaign contributions. His case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General for further investigation and enforcement, according to a press release from the office.
Eventually, the case landed in front of a superior court judge in Thurston County, who ruled in 2021 that Eyman had committed several obvious violations on purpose. He went to trial and was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $2.6 million. Eyman appealed the decision, putting the case in front of an appeals court, according to the press release.
The appeals court affirmed findings that Eyman had pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars contributed to political campaigns and purposefully tried to hide these actions. The press release outlines numerous occasions in which Eyman explicitly ignored state campaign laws, with more than $837,500 hidden from the state in just one instance and over 100 monthly reports missing.
“It would be difficult for the Court to conceive of a case with misconduct that is more egregious or more extensive than the misconduct committed by Defendant Eyman in this manner,” said the court ruling.
Eyman was ordered to make monthly payments after the original ruling in 2021, which he did, according to Ferguson’s office. The appeals court affirmed evidence supporting Eyman’s $2.6 million penalty, adding an additional $2.9 million owed to the state for court fees. Following the appeals court ruling, Eyman has been barred from a slew of political practices, involvements and responsibilities.
Only a few aspects of the Thurston County ruling were overturned. The case now heads back to Thurston County for further proceedings.
“Tim Eyman has once again had his day in court and lost,” said Andrew Villeneuve, founder and executive director of Northwest Progressive Institute, a PNW nonprofit focused on research and advocacy. “He desperately wants to escape accountability for his many serious and willful violations of the Fair Campaign Practices Act, but he will not be receiving a get out of jail free card from the appellate courts. The denouement of this case has not changed: Tim Eyman broke the law and will remain responsible for the consequences of his illegal, unethical, and deceptive behavior.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.